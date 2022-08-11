Green light for new convenience store in Rotherham neighbourhood

Proposals have been lodged with RMBC to turn the former office on Brampton Road, Wath upon Dearne, into a convenience store.
The end terrace property, which was a Co-Op before it became an office in 2001, has a ” long history of commercial use dating back to the 1970’s,” according to an officer report.
Most Popular
-
1
Rivelin Valley Road Sheffield: Body found after police search of Rivelin Valley
-
2
Hosepipe ban: Reservoir near Sheffield less than 15 per cent full as photos show how water levels have plunged
-
3
Sheffield weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as heatwave set to end with heavy rain and lightning
-
4
Rotherham missing boy: 13-year-old missing for 10 days as police make appeal
-
5
High Green assault: Sheffield bus driver punched on his break leaving him with facial injuries
It adds that the existing storage area on the first floor level will be converted to a three bedroom apartment, and five anti-ram bollards will be installed on the front and side of the property.
Residents have objected to the plans on the grounds of increased parking, traffic, noise and air pollution.
One objection states that the proposal would “devalue” their house, and another adds that “The parking situation is already poor, any increase will cause a traffic hazard on a very busy road.”
The applicant previously submitted a proposal to turn the property into a hot food takeaway, but the application was withdrawn.
One of the objectors to the shop plan adds that a cafe would make them feel “unsafe”.
However, the report recommends that a condition is imposed limiting the property to retail use only.
” A small convenience store serving the needs of the local residents is a suitable use in this location,” adds the report.
The council’s transportation department “confirm that they have noobjection to the granting of planning permission in a highway context”.
The scheme was approved at RMBC’s planning board meeting on August 11, with eight councillors in favour and one against.