Green light for house demolition to make way for new housing development in Dinnington

Plans to demolish a house to make way for 46 new affordable properties in Dinnington has been given the go ahead.

The property, on Swinston Hill Road, Dinnington, has ‘fallen into a state of disrepair’ and is currently vacant and boarded up.

Outline permission for the scheme was granted in 2021, and the board agreed developer’s plans at their meeting on February 23.

The demolition of the property will facilitate the proposed access to the development, which was agreed under the outline application.

The site is to the west of the land that Taylor Wimpey was granted planning permission for 157 houses in July 2020.

This scheme will provide a mix of semi-detached or mews style homes, all available as shared ownership and affordable rent homes.

The developer will contribute more than £45,000 in section 106 payments, which will provide sustainable travel measures; bus stop improvements; a play area on Swinston Hill Recreation Ground; and the installation of a kissing gate on an adjacent footpath.

RMBC received six letters of representation, raising concerns about ‘poor’ access to public transport; traffic during construction; increased traffic; lack of schools, dentists and doctors; and noise from vehicles passing close to people’s homes.

Soulla Rose, planning manager at MPSL Planning and Design told the planning board during the meeting: “We have worked closely with the council to address and overcome concerns raised by the statutory consultees and the local residents.

“The site will deliver a variety of properties to help support the demand for small and larger family accommodation, within the borough.

“We have worked closely with the council to ensure the amenity of existing residents is protected.

“We have considered concerns raised by local residents regarding design, amenity impact and potential ecology impact. These items have been discussed and addressed with the case officer, with revisions to the proposed layout.

“Concerns regarding highways impact have been previously addressed as part of the outline application.

“The applicant has committed to a number of financial contributions to support local services and infrastructure.”