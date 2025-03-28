Green light for Eastwood children’s home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application to transform a property on St. Leonard’s Road in Rotherham into a children’s residential care home has been given the go-ahead by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Currently a private home, the three-bed property will accommodate up to two children aged 7-17.

Applicants Great Care Support Limited say that the home would operate similarly to a standard family household, with the children attending local schools and healthcare appointments, while staff work on a shift basis to provide care. The application emphasises that the property’s physical structure will remain unchanged, maintaining the domestic nature of the house.

St. Leonard’s Road in Rotherham

In response to potential concerns, the proposal highlights that the facility would not lead to increased crime or anti-social behaviour, with staff carefully chosen and trained to ensure the safety and well-being of the children. Furthermore, the home’s operations will be regularly monitored by Ofsted, ensuring strict adherence to regulations.

The property’s new role as a children’s care home will see the accommodation of two children, with staff working in shifts to provide round-the-clock care. The applicant clarified that only minimal shifts would take place, with two staff members during the day and one overnight, creating a predictable and stable environment. The children will attend local schools, and healthcare professionals such as social workers will visit infrequently.

The council’s officer report concluded that the proposed use would not result in a material change of use and would not constitute development that would require planning permission. As a result, a Lawful Development Certificate was granted.