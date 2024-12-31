Green light for Domino’s takeaway in former frozen food store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new Domino’s Pizza takeaway in Hoyland have been given the green light by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

The approval comes after a planning application for the change of use of a retail unit at 6B Market Street to a hot food takeaway was submitted earlier this year.

The two-storey building has been vacant since 2021, when it was last occupied by Fultons Deals.

Despite concerns raised by health officials, the council granted planning permission, with conditions ensuring that potential impacts on the surrounding area, including noise and odour, are mitigated.

The applicant intends to operate the Domino’s takeaway between 11am and 11pm, offering both collections and deliveries. Some seating will be provided for customers waiting to pick up their orders.

The premises will be equipped with noise and odour control measures to prevent disturbances to nearby residents and businesses. Refuse bins and parking spaces at the rear of the property will be provided, along with cycle parking to encourage sustainable travel.

Barnsley’s public health department raised concerns about the high levels of childhood obesity in the area, pointing out that the proposal would add to the existing concentration of takeaways in the local vicinity. However, the council determined that the proposal would not result in an overproliferation of hot food takeaways in the district.

The takeaway is expected to create several full-time and part-time jobs, contributing to the local economy and bringing a long-vacant premises back into use.