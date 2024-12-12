Green light for bistro and wine bar in Rotherham village after council grants alcohol licence
The application for the new venue on venue on Braithwell Road in Ravenfield called The Longbar has been approved by the council’s licensing sub-committee.
Applicant David Marshall told Rotherham Council’s licensing sub-committee that the venue will be run as a cafe during the day and wine bar/bistro in the evening, with seating for 38 customers.
The council has now granted the applicant a premises licence to sell alcohol, with closing times of 11.30pm on Saturdays and 1.30am on New Year’s Eve.
Mr Marshall says that The Longbar will operate as a ‘classy, sophisticated establishment’, ‘where people will want to dress up to visit’.
He added that the venue will be double-glazed, with entry through a two-door system to minimize noise. To manage the number of patrons outdoors, Mr Marshall proposes restricting groups of smokers to just two people at a time, and drinking will not be permitted outside the venue.
