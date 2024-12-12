Green light for bistro and wine bar in Rotherham village after council grants alcohol licence

The owner of a bistro and wine bar in a Rotherham village has been granted a licence to sell alcohol.

The application for the new venue on venue on Braithwell Road in Ravenfield called The Longbar has been approved by the council’s licensing sub-committee.

Applicant David Marshall told Rotherham Council’s licensing sub-committee that the venue will be run as a cafe during the day and wine bar/bistro in the evening, with seating for 38 customers.

The council has now granted the applicant a premises licence to sell alcohol, with closing times of 11.30pm on Saturdays and 1.30am on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Marshall says that The Longbar will operate as a ‘classy, sophisticated establishment’, ‘where people will want to dress up to visit’.

He added that the venue will be double-glazed, with entry through a two-door system to minimize noise. To manage the number of patrons outdoors, Mr Marshall proposes restricting groups of smokers to just two people at a time, and drinking will not be permitted outside the venue.