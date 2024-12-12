Green light for bistro and wine bar in Rotherham village after council grants alcohol licence

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 11:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The owner of a bistro and wine bar in a Rotherham village has been granted a licence to sell alcohol.

The application for the new venue on venue on Braithwell Road in Ravenfield called The Longbar has been approved by the council’s licensing sub-committee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Applicant David Marshall told Rotherham Council’s licensing sub-committee that the venue will be run as a cafe during the day and wine bar/bistro in the evening, with seating for 38 customers.

The council has now granted the applicant a premises licence to sell alcohol, with closing times of 11.30pm on Saturdays and 1.30am on New Year’s Eve.

The application for the new venue on venue on Braithwell Road in Ravenfield called The Longbar was approved by the council’s licensing sub-committee.The application for the new venue on venue on Braithwell Road in Ravenfield called The Longbar was approved by the council’s licensing sub-committee.
The application for the new venue on venue on Braithwell Road in Ravenfield called The Longbar was approved by the council’s licensing sub-committee.

Mr Marshall says that The Longbar will operate as a ‘classy, sophisticated establishment’, ‘where people will want to dress up to visit’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added that the venue will be double-glazed, with entry through a two-door system to minimize noise. To manage the number of patrons outdoors, Mr Marshall proposes restricting groups of smokers to just two people at a time, and drinking will not be permitted outside the venue.

Related topics:David MarshallRotherhamRavenfieldRotherham Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice