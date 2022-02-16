The site, on Charles Street, Worsbrough Bridge, is currently home to A and E White Bakers Ltd, which will be demolished and operations moved elsewhere in the borough.

The housing development will be made up of five blocks of semi-detached houses, and one block of three town houses – all three to four bedrooms.

A report by planning officers states that the bakery is in a "position to expand", but is prevented from doing so on the site, and "needs to seek larger premises".

The applicants state that an agreement will be drawn up, limiting the business to relocate within Barnsley, so the employment provided by the bakery is not lost.

The demolition of the current building and the development of the site will not be able to go ahead until alternative premises or land within Barnsley have been found.

An application to build 23 homes on the site was refused in 2014, partly due to an ‘unacceptable level of overlooking and loss of privacy to properties’ on Charles Street.

Another application in 2019 for 19 homes was also turned down, due to ‘substandard internal and external spacing and inadequate separation distances’.

The applicant has agreed to a S106 agreement to pay £9,750 towards public transport improvements, and provide one electric vehicle charging point per property,

A new access will be taken from Park Road, which will see ‘traffic shifted from residential side streets to the newly formed junction on the main road, to some likely benefit to residential amenity’.