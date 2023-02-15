Plans for a new development of 113 homes in Birdwell have been approved – despite resident’s objections.

Avant Homes are set to build the properties on land off Hay Green Lane, after permission was granted by Barnsley Council's planning board yesterday (February 14).

The site was allocated for housing in the council’s local plan, and is currently home to a paddock and disused allotments.

Outline permission was granted in April 2021 for a maximum of 118 homes.

The junction of Sheffield Road and Hay Green Lane

Eleven of the properties will be available for affordable rent, and the development will be made up of detached, semi-detached and terraced dwellings with accommodation over two and two and a half storeys.

A Section 106 agreement will see developers provide Barnsley Council with £650,880 for school places at Birdwell Primary, Hoyland Common Primary School, Hoyland Springwood Primary, St Helen’s Catholic Primary, West Meadows Primary School and Kirk Balk Academy.

A further £209,747 will be provided for public open space, with £89,615 provided for sustainable transport, a new zebra crossing, yellow lining and bollards at the junction of Sheffield Road and Hay Green Lane.

However, 31 objections were lodged, with residents raising concerns regarding a potential increase in traffic; loss of privacy; increase in noise and air pollution; lack of school places and safety implications during construction.

Barnsley Council’s planning officer told yesterday’s meeting that access had been “fully considered at outline stage.”

An officer report adds: “The proposed means of access remains the same as what was approved at the outline stage with the plans including a new give way priority junction that

would be built from Hay Green Lane in the north east part of the site.

"The proposed plans meets the relevant technical design standards and is considered acceptable in highways terms.

"Highways have raised no objections to the proposal subject to conditions.”

The report adds that retained and improved habitats on-site and the proposed biodiversity enhancements off-site are “acceptable to achieve no net loss of biodiversity.

"The details submitted have been amended following officer and consultee concerns regarding the original plans. Following these amendments, the layout, design, scale and landscaping are considered acceptable.”