Green flag awards for three of Barnsley’s parks

Worsbrough Mill Country Park, Elsecar Park and Local Nature Reserve and Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens have been awarded the status this week, which coincides with the scheme’s 25th anniversary.

Elsecar Park and Local Nature Reserve has picked up the award for the 14th year in a row, and is popular with anglers, bird watchers and walkers, as well as customers of the Tee Pot Cafe.

Improvements have been made to Worsbrough Mill Country Park, including woodland management, a new orchard and willow weaving sculptures.

The Green Flag award at Elsecar.

There are also plans in place to improve footpaths and install new signage.

The popular Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens has undergone a £3.8m restoration project, including the renovation of the Georgian ice house, and de-silting the park’s historical lakes.

The parks join 77 others in Yorkshire to be awarded the status, and 2,127 across the UK.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for place (regeneration and culture) said: “The importance of our local green spaces has been really apparent over the last eighteen months and it is vital that we continue to support and enhance them in any way we can.

“The team and volunteers at Worsborugh Mill Country Park work incredibly hard to make it a beautiful and relaxing place to visit and we are delighted that all this hard work has paid off by winning the prestigious Green Flag award.

“We hope that people will come along and see some of the amazing changes that have taken place and discover some the amazing wildlife that make the Country park its home.