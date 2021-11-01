Green flag awards for Rotherham’s parks

Rother Valley Country Park collected its first Green Flag Award alongside Clifton, Greasbrough and Ulley parks that last week received one of the coveted awards.

Clifton Park also celebrates achieving green heritage site accreditation for its management of the historic features for the fourth year running. The park is only one of five Yorkshire sites to be awarded the prestigious title.

Councillor David Sheppard, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “We are really delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for not just one of our parks, but four. We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents, this is especially true over the last 18 months that has seen parks become lockdown lifelines, playing a vital role for people as places to breathe, relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely.

Picture: L-R: Paul Woodcock, Patrick Hill, Vicky Sharpe, Joanne Edley and Andy Lee.

“The news that another of the borough’s green spaces have achieved the Green Flag Award standard is testament to the hard work and dedication of those who look after these wonderful assets for us all to enjoy.”