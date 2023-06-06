Green councillors slam Sheffield phone mast plans over cycling concerns

Green Party councillors objected to plans for a new phone mast over concerns it will block a new cycling and walking route.

CK Hutchison Networks, on behalf of Three, asked Sheffield Council for permission to build a 15 metre monopole with three cabinets on land opposite East Bank Road, Heeley, to improve mobile signal in the area.

Its application said the site was the best option and the design balanced operational needs with planning policies.

But City ward Coun Ruth Mersereau and Gleadless Valley Coun Alexi Dimond objected saying an active travel route was planned there and this would “significantly narrow” it for pedestrians and cyclists.

Coun Mersereau said: “This mobility route is to pass through the City ward so I’m keen that the route is unimpeded and the safety of people on bikes and foot is not compromised.

“Even if this proposed cycle route doesn’t proceed as planned yet, putting telecom equipment on pavements reduces the width of the footpath available to pedestrians. The sitting of the equipment here would compromise the safety and mobility of pedestrians.

“Any alternative proposals by the telecoms company to site the equipment on footpaths elsewhere are unacceptable for the same reason.”

Coun Dimond also objected saying the proposed cycle route would connect the city centre to his ward.

He said: “Even if the scheme does not go ahead, I object as this development would unnecessarily restrict the footpath next to what is a very busy road, making it more unsafe for pedestrians, cyclists, people with mobility aids and pushchairs.”

Green councillors successfully blocked a phone mast for similar reasons before on Jessop Street.