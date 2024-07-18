Grass cutting motion voted down as Tories accuse Labour of ‘political games’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rotherham’s Labour group has voted down a motion calling on the council to review its maintenance policy, in what the Conservatives called ‘political games’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rotherham Conservative group called on the Labour administration to review its policy for cutting back grass verges and its public areas such as cemeteries and sheltered housing.

Councillor Tim Baum-Dixon told yesterday’s (July 17) full council meeting that grass cutting is a ‘very basic and fundamental service of the council,’ adding that ‘vulnerable residents are being neglected and let down’, with overgrown grass around sheltered housing complexes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Zach Collingham said that ‘neglected and overgrown verged are a risk to public safety’, obstructing motorists and limiting access for disabled residents.

Grass verges

Leader of the council Chris Read told the meeting that the service has faced ‘real challenges’, such as the borough seeing 43 per cent more rain than the same time last year, which has delayed grass cutting.

“We are all familiar enough with the consequences of austerity on public services,” he added.

“When we put money in our budget this year for better online reporting, better feedback to communities, the Conservatives specifically singled that investment out as something that they wouldn’t endorse and tried to remove it from our proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Joshua Bacon accused Labour of playing ‘cheap political games’.

“They go straight to ‘Tories bad’,” he added.

“It’s not just about money. It’s about the effectiveness of how the council runs its services. Labour councillors here abdicating their duties in the choices they make.

“Stop acting like activists and start acting like community leaders.”