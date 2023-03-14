News you can trust since 1887
Grade II listed town centre offices to be converted into apartments

Plans to transform a listed office building in Barnsley town centre into apartments has been lodged.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:41 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:41 GMT

Applicants hope to convert disused office space at Arcadia House on Market Street into 14 self contained apartments.

The premises were formerly occupied by Rotherham and Barnsley MIND, but have been vacant for several years.

The building was constructed around 1886, to house Barnsley British Cooperative Society, and is currently Grade II listed.

The applicants say external modification is not necessary, and its Victorianarchitectural heritage will be maintained.

The proposal would see seven flats on the first floor, five flats on the second floor, and two flats on the third floor.

All will be a mix of one and two bed properties.

The applicants add: “The application proposals will deliver a high quality scheme that is a significant improvement over the current site conditions and this underused building to provide sustainable residential opportunities.”

Residents can comment on the plans until March 22

