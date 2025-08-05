Government greenlights Dinnington town centre overhaul after compulsory purchase objections withdrawn
A formal decision from the Secretary of State confirms the council’s Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the Market Place area, meaning it now has the legal power to take control of buildings and land needed for the scheme – even if owners don’t want to sell.
The £11 million project, backed by Levelling Up funding, will involve demolishing derelict and outdated shops, revamping others, and creating a new public square and improved market space.
The CPO was the final legal step needed before work could begin. Several objections to the plans were raised, triggering a public inquiry earlier this year.
The objections largely concerned the potential disruption to trading, relocation difficulties, and the financial impact of the compulsory purchase. RMBC addressed these by offering relocation support, adjusting rent arrangements where possible, and providing existing occupiers with first refusal on new units within the scheme. No alternative regeneration proposals were put forward by objectors, and all formal objections were withdrawn by 30 June, ahead of the public inquiry, allowing the order to be confirmed without modification.
In the decision letter, ministers said the council had made a strong case in the public interest, and that the regeneration would benefit the economic, social and environmental wellbeing of the area.
The council says it has been working with affected businesses to support relocation or offer them space in the new development once complete.
Planning permission was granted in 2023, but until now, the council couldn’t move forward without securing control of the whole site. With the CPO now confirmed, the project can finally move into the delivery phase.
