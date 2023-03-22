Government cash to replace EU funding ‘ought to be a lot more’ says Barnsley Council leader

Barnsley’s share of government funding which replaces cash from the European Union to boost businesses and skills ‘ought to be a lot more,’ says the leader of the council.

The £2.6bn UK Shared Prosperity Fund succeeds the previous EU structural and investment funds, and South Yorkshire has received more than £46m.

Barnsley will be given £7.2m of the cash.

Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis said that under EU rules, South Yorkshire would have received additional support of around £900 million over seven years from 2021.

Sir Steve Houghton CBE said the funding was a “positive news story'” adding that “it ought to be a lot more, in my view, given where we used to be in terms of European funding.”

The funding will be used for various projects around the borough, including refurbishment works at Athersley Roundhouse and Hoyland libraries, parks improvements, cost of living grants and tree planting schemes.

Funding will also be used to create better access to town centres and high streets for disabled people.

Councillor Chris Lamb added: “We welcome this, but it doesn’t even touch what we would have got, had we still been part of the European Union.”

A report to cabinet which outlines where the funding will be spent states: “Over 30 organisations have been funded to support those in need with food, hygiene, sleep and fuel poverty. Funds have also been used to help small charities and trusts with fuel debt.