Gothic Revival’ house could be built in Sheffield care home’s garden
Planning officers at Sheffield City Council are considering an application for a new, three-storey building that could house people who need care in the garden of Collegiate House on Collegiate Crescent.
A planning document uploaded to support the application said that Collegiate House is a “Victorian villa” from the mid to late 19th century.
The house is currently being used as a care home for adults with autism or a learning disability.
The report added: “Although the building provides suitable internal accommodation, externally the site is larger than needed to provide the necessary outdoor amenity space required for the residents.
“Therefore, the proposed application site, the eastern side of the garden, is currently unused.”
The proposal is to build a three-storey detached house in ‘Gothic Revival’ style’ with three of the five en-suite bedrooms within the roof space.
The ground floor (which will predominantly be private living space) will be open plan and the house will have a detached garage, as well.
Officers set an initial date of October 4 to make a decision. The application is under 24/02178/FUL on the planning portal.
