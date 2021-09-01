“Good” rating for South Yorkshire care home

Inspectors from the watchdog visited Jubilee House in Royston in August, and rated the service good overall.

The home, which provides personal care for up to six people with learning disabilities, autism, and sensory and communication impairments, was found to be effective, safe and well-led.

A report following the inspection states that “people told us they felt safe living at Jubilee House”, and praised staffing levels, an “organised” medicine system, and infection control measures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Management and staff at the home were also commended, with inspectors finding that “the registered manager had an open-door policy and encouraged staff to be open and honest.

“Staff confirmed the registered manager had good oversight of the home. Staff were focused on providing positive outcomes for people.”

An Elysium Healthcare spokesperson, which runs the home said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our highest priority, and so we are pleased that the Care Quality Commission has awarded Jubilee House a rating of ‘Good’ in its latest inspection report.

“Our skilled teams work tirelessly to provide life-enhancing care and support to the people who call Jubilee House home. This CQC report is a welcome recognition of their efforts and dedication, particularly during the last 12 months and the pressures of the pandemic.

“We are confident that in the months and years ahead Jubilee House will continue to be a much-loved home to the residents who live with us here in Barnsley.”