South Yorkshire’s Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is set to consider granting Barnsley Council £2.5m for a new housing scheme in Goldthorpe.

The scheme will see the demolition of approximately 40 properties, replaced with 11 new build, low carbon affordable homes for social rent.

The number of empty properties in Goldthorpe will be reduced, and safety and anti social behaviour issues will be improved.

The scheme will take place around Beever Street, Cross Street, Victoria Street and Co-Operative Street.

Barnsley Council aims to provide the remainder of the £9.6m funding via the Government’s Towns Fund and the council’s own housing revenue account.

In a report to be considered by the SYMCA next week, a new east-west pedestrian connection will be created between Market Street, Cooperative Street and Victoria Street.

A communal greenspace is also proposed, as well as alleyway improvements, fences and walls with locking gates, and secure cycle storage.