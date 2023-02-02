News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Goldthorpe social housing scheme in line for £2.5m funding

South Yorkshire’s Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is set to consider granting Barnsley Council £2.5m for a new housing scheme in Goldthorpe.

By Danielle Andrews
2 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 11:39am

The scheme will see the demolition of approximately 40 properties, replaced with 11 new build, low carbon affordable homes for social rent.

The number of empty properties in Goldthorpe will be reduced, and safety and anti social behaviour issues will be improved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme will take place around Beever Street, Cross Street, Victoria Street and Co-Operative Street.

Most Popular
The scheme will take place around Beever Street, Cross Street, Victoria Street and Co-Operative Street.

Barnsley Council aims to provide the remainder of the £9.6m funding via the Government’s Towns Fund and the council’s own housing revenue account.

In a report to be considered by the SYMCA next week, a new east-west pedestrian connection will be created between Market Street, Cooperative Street and Victoria Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A communal greenspace is also proposed, as well as alleyway improvements, fences and walls with locking gates, and secure cycle storage.

If the funding is granted, BMBC’s cabinet is expected to approve the scheme in Spring 2023.

Barnsley CouncilSouth YorkshireGovernment