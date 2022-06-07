Goldthorpe market returns at former pub site

A range of traders will set up shop at the site on Mondays from June 13 until December, from 9am to 3pm.

This site, bought by the council last year through Towns Fund investment, is due to be transformed into a new public plaza and events area as one of five regeneration projects in Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe and Bolton upon Dearne.

When complete, the plaza will provide a community space for pop-up events and market stalls.

Goldthorpe's market is set to return, at the site of the now demolished Horse and Groom pub.

Work to design the new plaza is ongoing, as part of the £23.1m Towns Fund investment.

Derek Bramham, chairperson of the Goldthorpe Town Deal Board, said: “It’s brilliant to be able to welcome market traders back to Goldthorpe every Monday from 13 June for the rest of this year.

“There are really exciting plans being prepared for this important site in the middle of Goldthorpe, and we’re expecting to see work start early next year.

“We’ve worked with the markets team to make good use of the site for the rest of this year bringing market traders back to our high street. We want the market to play an important role in the new public plaza on this site, so the Monday market will give us all a taste of what’s to come.