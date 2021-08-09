'Giant boulders' could be sited in Sheffield to help tackle 'epidemic of fly-tipping'

Arbourthorne councillors Ben Miskell, Sophie Wilson and Jack Scott started a petition calling on Sheffield Council to block off access to Algar Place and Drive.

They said it had become a hotspot for illegal dumping of large amounts of rubbish and commercial waste.

Coun Miskell said: “We’ve seen an epidemic of fly-tipping in Arbourthorne, with people travelling into the area to dump their waste. We’re calling on Sheffield Council to close off this unnecessary access road with giant sized boulders, to make it more difficult for those intent on illegally dumping.”

Giant boulder plan.

Coun Sophie Wilson added: “Clearing up fly-tipping on this public land is costing a fortune and residents really shouldn’t have to put up with this mess. We’re asking people to join our campaign to place two giant boulders to block vehicle access. It’s an easy and cost-effective fix, whilst we wait for new council housing to be developed on the site.”

They said the road served no legitimate purpose after the demolition of hundreds of council houses on the land, which is why it was targeted.

Fly-tipping is illegal and those caught can be fined up to £50,000 or face 12 months in prison if convicted in a Magistrates’ Court. Dropping litter or throwing it from a car is a criminal offence, which carries an instant £80 fine.