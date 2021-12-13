‘Get it approved, I’m hungry just thinking about’ – community supports plans for new fish and chip diner in Sheffield

One supporter was so keen on the idea they already put their order in.

Jack Baker, of the Castle Inn pub, submitted plans to Sheffield Council to turn a fruit and florist shop into a new chippy on 302 Twentywell Lane, Bradway – the same road the pub sits on.

This fruit and florist shop in Bradwell could soon be turned into a chip shop if plans are approved by Sheffield Council

The proposed opening hours are 11am to 11pm, seven days a week.

In a statement with the plans, agents ABA Architecture & Interiors, on behalf of Mr Baker, said: “The application is a simple change of use application with minor alterations, to utilise the existing retail unit as a chip shop with take-away and eat-in facilities.

“The new chip shop will provide a hot food and take-away amenity/ provision, which is currently missing in the locale and found in most local residential retail areas.”

What do neighbours think of the plans?

So far there have been 25 comments on the plans from members of the public and of those, 21 are in support and four object.

One commenter, who lives on the nearby St Quentin Drive, said: “Absolutely brilliant idea!!!

“There’s already a Chinese close and additional choice is more than welcome.

“Dore has its own chip shop, as does Totley, Greenhill, Meadowhead, Lowedges & Millhouses, etc.

“Why should Bradway not have its own dedicated shop?

“It makes perfect sense and with the quality of the food currently being served at the Castle, having the same owners can only mean that we will end up having the flagship chip shop for the area if not the region on our doorstep!

“Get it approved, I’m hungry just thinking about it!!”

Another commenter said it would be a “fantastic addition” and added: “I’ll have a large cod and chips please.”

A supporter who lives on Birchitt Close, which is down the road from the proposed chip shop, said: “Knowing the business involved they will be responsible and encourage a sense of community just as they have with the business they own and run already and I wish them every success in being brave and wanting to take on a new venture after what has been a very difficult year for all involved and one where the S17 postcode has relied on their permitted takeaway / delivery service from their pub during the relevant lockdowns.”

A resident who lives on Jordanthorpe Green said: “Would really look forward to this as an option for family and friends to have something different in the area.

“Currently it looks abandoned and empty so having something fresh and bringing more footfall to the other shops (that we also use weekly) would be a real benefit to the area.

“It would nicely compliment the other business’ alongside by completing the row of shops and add diversity to the community.”

There have been four objections which have raised concerns including about traffic, parking, disturbance and smell.