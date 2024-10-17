Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield born man who rose to be the general in charge of the British army has died.

General Sir Mike Jackson has died aged 80, the British Army said, surrounded by his family.

The father-of-three led the Army during the allied invasion of Iraq in 2003 after serving in Northern Ireland and Bosnia.

He was born at his mother’s home in Sheffield, and his mother is said to have been a former curator of the city museum. He then moved around the country with his family, depending on his soldier father’s postings.

The British Army said in a tribute: "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of General Sir Mike Jackson GCB, CBE , DSO, on October 15 surrounded by his family.

"General 'Jacko' served with distinction for over 40 years, finishing his career as chief of the general staff.

"He will be greatly missed, and long remembered.."

The Parachute Regimental Association said he was a "great leader of men" who will be "missed by many".

Home Office minister Dan Jarvis , a former Parachute Regiment officer who served alongside Sir Mike, said he was a "soldier's soldier" and an "outstanding, inspirational and charismatic leader".

Born on March 21 1944, Sir Mike was educated at Stamford School and Sandhurst before being commissioned into the army as an officer in 1963.