General election: what candidates in Penistone and Stocksbridge plan to do as MPs

Sheffield is sending six MPs to Westminster and we have asked the candidates in each constituency to tell us why you should vote for them and what you can expect from them if elected.

In 2019, Penistone and Stocksbridge elected its first Conservative MP in Mariam Cates. The areas the constituency covers used to fall under the historic constituencies such as Sheffield Hillsborough and Barnsley West and Penistone.

The last Tory MP of the area – before Ms Cates – Gurney Braithwaite was elected in 1931.

Based on what we have heard during the campaign, this is a constituency Labour are targeting at this year’s general election on Thursday (July 4).

In alphabetical order, the candidates standing in Penistone and Stocksbridge are:

Miriam Cates – The Conservative Party

Andy Davies – Green Party

Edward Dillingham – Reform UK

Rob Reiss – Liberal Democrats

Marie Tidball – Labour Party

So what are the candidates standing for?

Miriam Cates told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “This election is about choosing someone to represent our area who will have the courage to speak up on important issues and will work hard for our communities.

“My track record on delivering for people across Penistone, Stocksbridge, Ecclesfield, Chapeltown and all the villages includes huge amounts of investment to improve and restore our transport network, money to rebuild local schools, rolling out superfast broadband, supporting businesses and community groups, and helping thousands of residents solve problems and access support.

“If re-elected not only will I continue to champion our area and important local industries such as steel, but I’ll also campaign for what local people believe in Parliament. That means standing up for tough controls on immigration, for help with family finances, for the safety of women and girls, and for common sense politics.

“Having always lived in Sheffield and brought up my family here, I know that local people value straight talking and honesty. Many people are unsure who to vote for in this election, but my record as an MP speaks for itself. I will always stand up for what matters and do what is right, rather than simply following a party line.”

Andy Davies from the Green Party said: “I am a passionate defender of nature; having grown up on the Sheffield side of the Peak District, I have always considered South Yorkshire my home, and I want to protect what I hold dear.

“Sheffield is the Sporty City, the Green City, and the Steel City; Barnsley-ers are Tykes and Colliers. Under Labour or Conservative, these values would be eroded – the climate would warm further, our native species would go extinct, we would have less access to green or blue spaces, and British industry and public services would face further privatisation.

“That is why I am proud to be a Green candidate: I want to stand up for our wonderful county and its residents.

“Penistone and Stocksbridge is a beautiful, rural constituency and I want to ensure it is preserved for decades and centuries to come. The Green Party boast a manifesto full of forward-thinking policies with the investment this country needs to get back on its feet.

“So, if you want to protect nature, protect our waterways, and protect our public services, then vote for real hope and real change on July 4 for a fairer, greener future.”

Edward Dillingham will be Reform UK’s candidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge.

He told the LDRS: “We’ve had enough of the continual lies from politicians. Bleeding us dry through mass taxation. You can’t get a GP appointment or dentist. Seven-hour waits at A&E. Politicians who seem to despise the British people, our values, and our way of life.

“I will always put us, the British people first, our families first, without compromise.

“We’ve had 15 years of left-wing policies from the Tories. Now we have the prospect of even more extreme left-wing policies from Labour.

“What I am for is stopping the boats (they go back). Almost zero immigration. Deporting foreign criminals immediately. Restricting access to benefits. Low taxes through cutting Government spending/waste. Earn £20k without paying income tax. Education that teaches kids about facts, not the divisive ‘woke’ ideology peddled by Labour. Helping British businesses and British farmers by reducing taxation and getting Government bureaucrats out of their way. Making sure Brexit is done (Labour will have us back in immediately if given the chance). I want the best for Britain and her people!

“To conclude, I will fight to protect us, our country, our families, our children and most importantly for the great people in the Penistone and Stocksbridge Constituency. Vote ReformUK.”

The Liberal Democrats are sending Rob Reiss to try and win.

He said: “A city councillor in North Sheffield I understand what the communities of Penistone, Stocksbridge, Ecclesfield, Chapeltown and Dodworth want and need to ensure that they continue to prosper.

“As an employee of a local steelworks, I can see that the area is blessed with a unique combination of an industrial economy and beautiful green space, and he will fight to make sure that both are protected.

“I want to work to ensure that companies are equipped for future growth and prosperity through the availability of a thriving and well-skilled workforce. I also see the importance of having a healthy local and public transport system so that money can be put back into the pockets of people in a sustainable way to ensure that nobody is left behind.

“Your green spaces are more than just for making Penistone and Stocksbridge look nice, they are good for your mental and physical health as well. I will work to stop sewage dumping into your rivers and plant more trees so you have a natural environment you can be proud of.”

Labour will try to get Penistone and Stocksbridge back with Marie Tidball.

This is what she had to say: “I grew up in Penistone, I lived in Stocksbridge in my late teens, and my mum ran Meynell nursery in the Parson Cross. This place is special to me.

“It is my home and where we are raising our family. The NHS surgeries I had here enabled me to walk and follow my ambitions. My state education helped me catch up and go on to do a law degree and a doctorate. I know the difference good public services make to people’s life chances; I’ve lived it.

“As your MP, I would be a strong voice for local people both here and in Westminster.

My plan for Penistone and Stocksbridge Constituency includes:

Getting the NHS back on its feet;

Tackling the cost-of-living crisis to bring bills down by switching on GB Energy;

Backing British steel with £2.5bn extra investment;

Connecting communities with better public transport;

Reviving our high streets and local businesses;

Securing safer communities with more police;

Free breakfast clubs for all primary-aged children.