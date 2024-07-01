General election: what can you expect from candidates in Sheffield South East?

So what can you expect from candidates in Sheffield South East? Photo: Wiki Maps

Sheffield is sending six MPs to Westminster and we have asked the candidates in each constituency to tell us why you should vote for them and what you can expect from them if elected.

Sheffield South East was only created in 2010 – the constituency used to be called Sheffield Attercliffe between 1885 and 2010.

Clive Betts from the Labour Party has been the area’s MP since 1992 and you have to go back as far as 1931 and Cecil Pike to find an MP who did get in from a different party – the Conservative Party in Mr Pike’s case.

In alphabetical order, the candidates standing in Sheffield South East are:

Clive Betts – Labour Party

Jack Carrington – Independent

Caroline Kampila – The Conservative Party

Matthew Leese – Social Democratic Party

Hannah Nicklin – The Green Party

Muzafar Rahman – Workers Party

Sophie Thornton – Liberal Democrats

So what are the candidates standing for?

Jack Carrington, who is standing as an Independent candidate, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I have worked for several charities and a not-for-profit, in HR and warehousing. An accountant by training, I currently work as an administrator and playworker for a childcare charity on the number 24 bus route.

“I am standing for election so that there is at least one option on the ballot that has both the ethics people would expect of a public servant, and the long-term priorities that so often seem neglected by the major parties for quick “fixes” and superficial popularity.

“Wage growth has stagnated for over 15 years. We are no longer building the prosperity to be able to pass on to future generations. This is my priority.

“While there are many programs that could be expanded, reformed or improved: housing, energy and infrastructure are the three main areas holding the UK back globally.

“This is my focus, and what a vote for me would signal to your next MP, and government.”

The Conservative Party has Caroline Kampila standing in Sheffield South East.

What should we know about her?

The LDRS was told: “Caroline is a chartered management accounting advanced diploma holder and works as a management accountant at one of the UK top universities’ student union, where she also sits at the trading board and has recently been invited to the financial, risk and compliance committee.

“She has stood for local Government elections twice for the Conservative and Union Party and has been a treasurer for one of the party’s associations where she is also part of the executive council.

“Caroline has represented Great Britain before, through the charity pageant ‘Mrs Universe’, where she was crowned ‘Mrs Personality’.

“She joined 79 other women from across the globe where they marched under the theme ‘against violence to women and empowering women to create change’ and had an opportunity to visit children’s homes and schools in South Africa.

“She has also collaborated and fundraised for a charity in Africa, Nhaka Foundation which focuses on education for orphaned and vulnerable children.

“Caroline is a Cancer Research UK ambassador and is also passionate about nurturing vibrant communities, fighting for women’s rights, protecting the vulnerable children and adults in our society, as well as making sure that every child gets good education.”

From the Social Democratic Party, Matthew Leese said: “I joined the SDP a few years ago after becoming politically homeless, like many people today.

“I was a Labour Party member from the age of 16 but I have never agreed with mass immigration into such a crowded country as England and during Brexit I found myself agreeing with Nigel Farage a lot, after which I thought I can’t be in the Labour Party anymore.

“I discovered the SDP and it was a lightbulb moment; an economically left-wing party but without the fashionable left-wing views on immigration and the ‘woke’ agenda, and where you can express pride in your country without feeling guilty about it.

“I grew up in a Labour-supporting household in York and moved to Sheffield in 1998. My dad used to be a Labour Party activist and in 1983 Labour minister Denis Healey visited our house (I was only six at the time).

“I am particularly interested in environmental issues but have never been a “green” and despise campaigners who seem more interested in being a public nuisance that effecting any meaningful contribution to stopping climate change.

“I firmly believe technology and human ingenuity are the answers to all environmental issues.”

The Green Party is sending Dr Hannah Nicklin in the Sheffield South East parliamentary constituency.

She told the LDRS: “I’m Hannah Nicklin, Green Party candidate for Sheffield South East. I am lucky to have lived a big varied life in my 39 years.

“I grew up in a village in Lincolnshire, but have also lived in London, Copenhagen, Milan and Sheffield. I’ve worked in community arts, academia, and for the past decade the digital sector (I’m probably one of the few candidates who has a working knowledge of what AI actually means).

I’m standing for the Greens this July because I believe deeply in the possibilities they see for our future.

“Both Labour and Conservatives tell us they see the problems of today, but neither are brave or honest about solutions. The Green Party is.

“We put people and workers at the heart: set out to lower bills; protect the NHS; create green jobs; connect towns and villages with public transport and infrastructure; stand up for working people, migrants, LGBTQ+ people, people of colour and disabled people, and include international justice at the heart of our understanding of a just society.

“Climate crisis is a huge challenge but there are no solutions without solutions that work for everyone. That’s what I stand for: a better, greener future: for everyone.”

Sophie Thornton will represent the Liberal Democrats on July 4.

This is what she had to say when asked what we can expect from her if she gets elected: “Are you fed up with politics as usual? I know I am. Like you, I’m tired of seeing our area neglected. Let’s be honest, politics is broken. It’s no wonder so many people are undecided on who to vote for this time.

“Our community deserves so much more than politics as it is, where the two big parties are more focused with taking lumps out of each other than standing up for issues that matter to us locally.

“This election is our chance to demand a fair deal for our community in Sheffield South East.

“The same old politicians get elected promising the earth, but end up delivering nothing.

“It’s time for politicians to listen and act on what matters to you. This is why I want your input.

“If elected, I will be a listening MP. I work as a support worker for people with learning disabilities and as a city councillor.

“My experiences mean I know we’re all fed up of politicians who talk without action – that’s why I’ve set up a survey to hear directly from you about what matters most.

“Let’s rebuild some trust in politics together and make Sheffield South East an even better place to live.”