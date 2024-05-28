Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A left-wing electoral coalition of trade unionists and socialists has confirmed that it is standing two candidates in Sheffield in the general election.

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) said that it will be standing 30-40 candidates across the country in the July 4 general election. As previously announced, Mick Suter will contest Sheffield Heeley and Isabelle France will stand in Sheffield Central.

TUSC, which stood in all but one ward in the May 2 Sheffield City Council elections, said it welcomes the chance to finally get the Tory government out but has no confidence that a Starmer Labour government will be much better. It said the Greens in Sheffield have shown that they are part of the establishment by joining a co-operative council leadership with Labour and the Lib-Dems that continues to carry out Tory cuts in local services.

The coalition said it is “standing as a voice for working class and young people disillusioned by all the establishment parties and wanting a radical socialist alternative to the austerity and warmongering policies of the pro-capitalist parties”.

Sheffield general election candidates for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Mick Suter and Isabelle France. Picture: TUSC

Mick is a local government housing worker and Unison trade union shop steward. He is also the chair of Sheffield Save Our NHS campaign.

He is challenging Louise Haigh MP, who is the shadow transport minister. He said that she did not once show support on the picket lines with the RMT rail union when their members were on strike for a decent pay rise and against cuts in terms and conditions.

Mick said: “I regularly supported the RMT and all other low-paid workers striking for better pay, especially NHS workers. As chair of Sheffield Save Our NHS, I was proud to host a rally of hundreds of striking NHS workers outside Hallamshire Hospital.”

Isabelle France is the TUSC candidate standing in Sheffield Central constituency. She is a young trade unionist and community campaigner.

Coming from an arts and culture background, she has experience in unionising low-wage, zero-hour and part-time workers in the sector and has stood on an anti-cuts, anti-war platform three times in Sheffield council elections.