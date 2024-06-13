General election: Sheffield independent socialist launches campaign
Maxine Bowler is standing in Brightside and Hillsborough, one of seven candidates to contest the seat, which is currently held by Labour.
The meeting at Abbeyfield House on Abbeyfield Road, Burngreave saw local community activists support Maxine’s campaign to give a “voice for Gaza, a voice for working-class people ignored by Tories and Labour”.
Speakers at the launch included Palestinian activist Dima Alshami. Maxine is backed by Sheffield Yemeni community activist Abdul Shaif, plus trade union and community organisations.
Musheir El-Farra, chair of Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: “Maxine has always been in the forefront of campaigning for freedom, justice and return for the Palestinians and to expose Israel’s ongoing war crimes and our government’s complicity in them.
“We lack politicians who put people before profit; for sure Maxine will be the right candidate to stand for the people. I support Maxine’s candidacy for MP.”
James Oliver, a local teacher speaking in a personal capacity, said: “Maxine is the hardest-working campaigner that I know, for Palestine, for anti-racism, workers’ rights and against cuts. She’d never betray these causes, Starmer already has.”
Richard Boyd Barrett, a member of the Irish Parliament who speaks out in support of the Palestinians, has also supported her campaign.
Other candidates standing for election in the constituency are Gill Furniss, Labour Party; Christine Gilligan-Kubo, Green Party; Aaron Jacob, Conservative Party; William Sapwell, Liberal Democrats; Jeremy Turner, Social Democratic Party; Mark Tyler, Workers Party.