Labour has held its constituency of Sheffield Hallam in a hard-fought contest in the general election.

Olivia Blake successfully held off a challenge by Sheffield City Council LibDem leader Shaffaq Mohammed, winning 23,875 votes. Mr Mohammed came second with 15,686 votes, despite the predictions of a Sky News exit poll that he would win.

Ms Blake celebrated the end of “14 years of Conservative vandalism”, saying that people were ready for a change and “today that change has come”.

Sheffield Hallam attracted national media attention during the election as it has changed party allegiance so often. It was a traditional Conservative seat up until 1997, when the Liberal Democrats won there for the first time with Richard Allan.

He was followed by Nick Clegg in 2005, who served as deputy prime minister in the Conservative-LibDem coalition government.

He lost in 2017 when Labour’s Jared O’Mara pulled off a surprise win, serving for only two years. He was jailed for four years in February 2023 for fraudulent MP’s expenses claims.

Ms Blake has held the seat since 2019, when she won with a slim majority of 712.

The former city council deputy leader is on the left of the party and has campaigned in Parliament on issues such as climate change and illegal migration and backed early calls for Labour to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Here are the full results:

Olivia Blake (Labour Party): 23,875

Sam Chapman (Rejoin EU): 409

Andrew Cowell (Social Democratic Party): 654

Isaac Howarth (Conservative Party): 6,205

Jason Leman (Green Party): 4,491

Shaffaq Mohammed (Liberal Democrats): 15,686