Gill Furniss has held her Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough seat for Labour in the general election in a clean sweep for the party in the city.

Ms Furniss held the seat with 16,301 votes. Her nearest rival, Green Party councillor Christine Gilligan Kubo, won 4,701 votes.

She said that it was amazing that Labour was finally forming a new government after 14 years. All six city MPs are now Labour Party representatives, part of a historic night for the party.

Gill Furniss, Labour general election candidate for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, said she did not attend a hustings because of personal safety concerns. Picture: National World

Former city councillor Gill Furniss has been an MP since 2016, when she won a by-election prompted by the death of her husband Harry Harpham. She had a majority of 12,274 in the last general election in December 2019.

Ms Furniss came under fire during the election for deciding not to attend a hustings held in the constituency. Her campaign team cited personal safety concerns, saying she had received “abusive, intimidating and threatening” comments and the building where her constituency office is based had been damaged.

As a former party whip and shadow minister under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, most recently as the party’s pensions spokesperson, she may well be anticipating a frontbench role in the new government.

Full result:

Maxine Bowler (Independent): 2,537

Gill Furniss (Labour Party): 16,301

Christine Gilligan Kubo (Green Party): 4701

Aaron Jacob (Conservative): 4069

William Sapwell (Liberal Democrat): 1694

Jeremy Turner (Social Democratic Party): 873