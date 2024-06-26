General Election results: How long do you have to stay up for Sheffield?

Sheffield will send six MPs to Westminster but the results will not come in a bundle, according to a projection published by the Press Association (PA).

All those eager to know as soon as possible who their MPs will be in Sheffield will have to stay up and watch the general election coverage deep in the night.

Counting at general elections is often a long procedure and it won’t be different on July 4 either.

Eligible residents in and around Sheffield will once again have to pull an allnighter if they want to know who will represent them and their interests for the next four or five years – or however long before the next general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield will send six MPs to Westminster but the results will not come in a bundle, according to a projection published by the Press Association (PA).

Based on the said projection, Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, and Sheffield South East could be declared at around 3.30am.

Then the next people who may be able to go to sleep are those living in Penistone and Stocksbridge, Sheffield Central, and Sheffield Heeley constituencies.

The projection is that we will know the results at around 4am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maybe one of the most exciting battleground seats in the county is Sheffield Hallam and as such results are expected to come in very late – at around 5am.

But who is standing and where?

Sheffield Central

Angela Argenzio – Green Party

Sam Christmas – Liberal Democrats

Isabelle France – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Caitlin Hardy – Workers Party – For Britain, For Gaza

Abtisam Mohamed – Labour Party

Lucy Stephenson – The Conservative Party

Annie Stoker – Social Democratic Party

Alison Teal – Independent

Sheffield South East

*Clive Betts – Labour Party

Jack Carrington – Independent

Caroline Kampila – The Conservative Party

Matthew Leese – Social Democratic Party

Hannah Nicklin – The Green Party

Muzafar Rahman – Workers Party

Sophie Thornton – Liberal Democrats

Penistone and Stocksbridge

*Miriam Cates – The Conservative Party

Andy Davies – Green Party

Edward Dillingham – Reform UK

Rob Reiss – Liberal Democrats

Marie Tidball – Labour Party

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Maxine Bowler – Independent

*Gill Furniss – Labour Party

Christine Gilligan Kubo – Green Party

Aaron Jacob – The Conservative Party

William Sapwell – Liberal Democrats

Jeremy Turner – Social Democratic Party

Mark Tyler – Workers Party – For Britain, For Gaza

Sheffield Hallam

*Olivia Blake – Labour Party

Sam Chapman – Rejoin EU

Andrew Cowell – Social Democratic Party

Isaac Howarth – The Conservative Party

Jason Leman – Green Party

Shaffaq Mohammed – Liberal Democrats

Mo Moui-Tabrizy – Workers Party

Sheffield Heeley

Rebecca Atkinson – Liberal Democrats

Alexi Dimond – Green Party

*Louise Haigh – Labour Party

Helen Jackman – Social Democratic Party

Louise McDonald – Party of Women

Steven Roy – Workers Party

Mick Suter – Trade Unionist and Socialist Party