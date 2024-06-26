General Election results: How long do you have to stay up for Sheffield?
Counting at general elections is often a long procedure and it won’t be different on July 4 either.
Eligible residents in and around Sheffield will once again have to pull an allnighter if they want to know who will represent them and their interests for the next four or five years – or however long before the next general election.
Sheffield will send six MPs to Westminster but the results will not come in a bundle, according to a projection published by the Press Association (PA).
Based on the said projection, Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, and Sheffield South East could be declared at around 3.30am.
Then the next people who may be able to go to sleep are those living in Penistone and Stocksbridge, Sheffield Central, and Sheffield Heeley constituencies.
The projection is that we will know the results at around 4am.
Maybe one of the most exciting battleground seats in the county is Sheffield Hallam and as such results are expected to come in very late – at around 5am.
But who is standing and where?
Sheffield Central
Angela Argenzio – Green Party
Sam Christmas – Liberal Democrats
Isabelle France – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Caitlin Hardy – Workers Party – For Britain, For Gaza
Abtisam Mohamed – Labour Party
Lucy Stephenson – The Conservative Party
Annie Stoker – Social Democratic Party
Alison Teal – Independent
Sheffield South East
*Clive Betts – Labour Party
Jack Carrington – Independent
Caroline Kampila – The Conservative Party
Matthew Leese – Social Democratic Party
Hannah Nicklin – The Green Party
Muzafar Rahman – Workers Party
Sophie Thornton – Liberal Democrats
Penistone and Stocksbridge
*Miriam Cates – The Conservative Party
Andy Davies – Green Party
Edward Dillingham – Reform UK
Rob Reiss – Liberal Democrats
Marie Tidball – Labour Party
Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Maxine Bowler – Independent
*Gill Furniss – Labour Party
Christine Gilligan Kubo – Green Party
Aaron Jacob – The Conservative Party
William Sapwell – Liberal Democrats
Jeremy Turner – Social Democratic Party
Mark Tyler – Workers Party – For Britain, For Gaza
Sheffield Hallam
*Olivia Blake – Labour Party
Sam Chapman – Rejoin EU
Andrew Cowell – Social Democratic Party
Isaac Howarth – The Conservative Party
Jason Leman – Green Party
Shaffaq Mohammed – Liberal Democrats
Mo Moui-Tabrizy – Workers Party
Sheffield Heeley
Rebecca Atkinson – Liberal Democrats
Alexi Dimond – Green Party
*Louise Haigh – Labour Party
Helen Jackman – Social Democratic Party
Louise McDonald – Party of Women
Steven Roy – Workers Party
Mick Suter – Trade Unionist and Socialist Party
* – those who used to be MPs of the given constituencies before parliament was dissolved on May 30
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.