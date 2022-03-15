Gate proposed for bus turning circle in Barnsley to prevent anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping

A report to be considered by cabinet at their next meeting on March 28, seeks consent to make an application to the Magistrates Court for an order tostop up the section of public highway on Lundhill Road, Wombwell, which forms a bus turning circle.

BMBC’s parks department wants to put a gate on the turning circle, which was previously used by school bus services to transport children to the now demolished Wombwell High School.

The land is owned by the council, and the cost of the application is approximately £1,000.

The report states that the gate will not affect the public footpath which runs past the site.