Gardener calls for Sheffield to enter Britain in Bloom after 15 year hiatus

A gardener has called on Sheffield Council to enter the city in the Britain in Bloom competition after a 15 year hiatus.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:43 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:43 GMT

The city last entered in 2008 when it won its category in the national competition which spotlights work to enhance the environment.

Bridget Ingle attended the latest meeting of the street scene committee to urge the local authority to re-enter.

She said: “As a competition, it inspires community groups to make positive changes to their local environment through horticultural, environmental and community action.

Most Popular
Sheffield in Bloom, Fargate, September 2004
“While the proposed volunteer strategy is a step forward, it lacks direction and that is because there is no overall council strategy. There is no way of evaluating progress for anyone who is involved.

“I am asking the council to lead by example and consider re-entering the Britain in Bloom competition. It will inspire neighbourhoods, community groups and residents in Sheffield to do the same.

“It gives everyone involved a structure to work to, from the council to individuals.”

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of the committee, said the city had not been able to afford to compete for nearly two decades.

Bridget Ingle has called on Sheffield Council to enter the city in the Britain in Bloom competition after a 15 year hiatus.
He said: “In Sheffield we are very proud that we won as a city in 2008 but we have not since then had the budget, it has been completely lost due to financial savings.

“Without this we would struggle to compete in the national awards. Sheffield isn’t alone in this. If you look at the current shortlist for 2023, it has very few big cities.

“However, as part of the volunteering strategy, we are actively encouraging more friends of groups to enter in Yorkshire in Bloom.

“We would also like to bring back the Lord Mayor awards which successfully encouraged communities to dress their local areas and work with local partners.”

The issue was raised in a meeting where councillors were discussing a strategy for environmental volunteering.

It aims to improve support for groups and as part of it, the council is considering hiring an additional employee who will be a single point of contact for environmental volunteers.

Ms Eagle said the strategy was “a lot of warm words but no real measurable commitments or new ideas”.

