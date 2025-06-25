Future convenience store in Sheffield suburb granted longer Sunday opening hours

A new convenience store planned for a Sheffield suburb will be allowed to open longer on Sundays and receive deliveries on those days, following a decision by Sheffield City Council’s planning committee.

The store, part of a wider mixed-use development on the site of the former Sheffield Car Centre on Penistone Road in Grenoside, received full planning permission in February 2022.

The approved plans include demolishing existing buildings and constructing a split-level development featuring three ground-floor retail units and 20 apartments spread across the lower ground, first, and second floors (comprising five one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom flats).

Initially, the planning approval came with a number of conditions, including restrictions on operating and delivery hours.

These stated that the convenience store could only open between 7am and 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Deliveries and collections were permitted only between 7am and 9pm Monday to Saturday, with none allowed on Sundays or public holidays.

At a meeting on June 24, the council’s Planning and Highways Committee considered a proposal to relax those conditions.

The revised hours would allow the store to open from 7am to 11pm seven days a week, including public holidays. Deliveries and collections would be allowed from 7am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and between 9am and 6pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The committee approved the changes, with support from all members except the Green councillors, who voted against the proposal.