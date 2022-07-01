Further payments to support pensioners, care leavers and youngsters on free school meals in Rotherham

A report to Rotherham Council’s cabinet details how a £2.4m household support fund will be used to help those most in need across the borough.

For youngsters leaving care, £45,000 will be used to help them pay their utility bills when they move into independent accommodation.

Pensioner households will be able to apply for part of a £250,000 fund to pay for rising household living costs.

Another £1.4m will fund food vouchers for children eligible for free school meals.

The remaining £750,000 will be distributed to pensioners in receipt of council tax support in the form of £85 payments.

The funding for care leavers can be used to make payments towards utility costs, food and other household items.