Further details of £31m Rotherham towns deal regeneration schemes unveiled – including Templeborough workspaces and new music venue

Rotherham was awarded £31.6 million for a number of projects across the town centre, Eastwood and Templeborough from the government’s Town Deals scheme last June.

In Templeborough, plans have been drawn up for seven new managed workspace units, and a new tram train stop, which will be “set within new greenspace providing the ‘lungs’ of this industry dominated part of Rotherham,” according to the cabinet report.

A meeting space and two new food outlets will front Sheffield Road, and new pedestrian routes will link the proposed train train stop to Sheffield Road.

The scheme is earmarked for completion by July 2024.

An accessible pedestrian route between Eastwood and Parkgate is also proposed, as well as a new mainline station.

The Guest and Chrimes building, described in the report as a ” dilapidated, listed building occupying a prominent position in the town centre” will be transformed into a new live music venue, which is also earmarked for completion in July 2024.

The regeneration of the building will retain the largest of the three ranges and the tower, “whilst paying homage to the two smaller ranges through careful landscaping”.

The report adds that the “rising costs of construction materials and contractor availability is emerging as a major risk to the delivery of the Town Deal and Levelling Up Funds,” and that costs are “regularly being reviewed and additional sources of funding investigated.”