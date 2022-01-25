Almost £3,000 has been raised though the JustGiving page, which was set up by Barnsley Councillor David Greenhough.

The public grave at the Penistone-Stottercliffe cemetery is the final resting place of youngsters born from the late 1800s, right up until the 1970s, with no memorial in place – not even a gravestone to mark the youngster’s short lives.

In the early 19th Century, right up until the 1970s, a baby that was stillborn or died shortly after birth was usually buried in a communal grave with children and adults, and the bereaved family were often not told of their whereabouts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fundraiser for memorial near Sheffield to remember youngsters buried in unmarked grave hits £7,000 target

Barnsley councillors launched a fundraising campaign for a memorial at the site after Richard Galliford, 71, brought the area to their attention.

Richard found out he had a sister buried at the site, who was stillborn in 1949, which led him to post about the overgrown area of the cemetery on Facebook.

Penistone councillors Hannah Kitching and David Greenhough saw the post, and contacted bereavement services at Barnsley Council, who cleaned up the site, and can now move forward with plans for a permanent memorial for families with a loved one buried there – and to give the children their identities back.

Councillor Kitching told the local democracy reporting service she is “really pleased” that he target has been reached, and the councillors will now meet with Barnsley’s memorial services to discuss what kind of memorial can be placed at the cemetery.