A total of £418,000 of Safer Streets funding has been awarded to South Yorkshire Police, in a bid to crack down on crime in the Dearne.

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner says the project is ‘unique’, and has three aims; more CCTV, more ANPR cameras and more resources to protect homes with forensic marking solutions.

"This work is well underway and must be achieved by the end of March 2022."

Thousands of forensic marking solution kits will be given to households households and street signs will be erected to ‘broadcast to the potential thief that the area is protected’.

The report adds: “This approach, named as Operation Shield has been proven to reduce crime.

“Cumulatively, this is a significant investment into the county which will help to reduce crime by deterring the would-be offender but if crime does occur, will assist bringing the offender(s) to justice.

