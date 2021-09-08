Funding approved for housing, car park, digital campus and travel hub for Barnsley town centre
Barnsley Council’s cabinet has today formally accepted £15.6m of government funding for a new “digital campus neighbourhood”.
The council has also agreed to match fund £18.9m of the scheme, which is set to transform the town centre.
The Seam will be a mixed-use development of energy efficient housing, expansion space for the Digital Media Centre, 400 space multi-storey car park and a new active travel hub.
Seven plots between Eastgate, Regent Street and Eldon Street North have been earmarked.
Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said the scheme will create an “urban village”, and a “vibrant neighbourhood where people can live, work and learn.”
“We know how challenging the last year has been for businesses and residents in Barnsley. This investment through the Future High Street Fund will accelerate the recovery of our town centre and help us all adapt to the changes the pandemic has brought.
“The Seam is already in development with DMC 01 and 02, as well as the improved site at the Sci Tech Innovation Hub as part of the college.
“It’s a hotbed of creative and digital business talent. We want to nurture that, expand it, and provide high quality jobs and businesses for our young people, as well as high quality housing and space for them to enjoy in their leisure time. This will ensure more of the next generation choose to build lives for themselves here in their home town, as well as attracting new investment, jobs and businesses to relocate to Barnsley.”
David Akeroyd, deputy principal – development and productivity at Barnsley College, said “It’s great news for Barnsley and our community that this investment is being made. Investing in our digital skills and addressing skills gaps is very important as we rebuild the economy and meet the skills needs of the future.”