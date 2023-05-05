The day’s big winner are the Independents – Jake Lodge (Worsbrough) and Andrew Wray (Rockingham) – and Alexander Burnett from Penistone East who is the ward’s first not Tory councillor since 1999.
The turnout was slightly down (24.72% compared with 25.88% last year) but there was no huge swing in either direction.
With today’s results, Labour now has 48 seats in the council while the second biggest group the Lib Dems has 10 councillors.
The full results are as follows:
DEARNE SOUTH
Linda Fielding – Liberal Democrats 81
Rosemary Jackson – Conservative 162
Dave Jarvis – Social Democratic Party 446
Abi Moore – Labour 1066
Janus Polenceusz – English Constitution Party, England, One Nation 37
Labour GAIN
MONK BRETTON
Macaulay Larkin – Conservative 182
Sue Rose – Liberal Democrats 98
Margaret Sheard – Labour 1056
Rachel Jane Stewart – Independent 760
Labour GAIN
DEARNE NORTH
Brian John Evans – Liberal Democrats 106
Gillian Millner – Conservative 152
Martin Morrell – Labour 1048
Maxine Spencer – English Constitution Party, England, One Nation 118
Steve Vajda – Social Democratic Party 16
Labour HOLD
ST. HELEN’S
Andrew Millner – Conservative 181
Matthew Rigden Nicholson – Liberal Democrats 172
Neil Gareth Wright – Labour 1035
Labour HOLD
DARTON EAST
Steve Hunt – Liberal Democrats 1699
John Miller – Conservative 156
Teresa Wilcockson – Labour 770
Liberal Democrats HOLD
WORSBROUGH
Sarah Calvert – Liberal Democrats 84
Sherry Holling – Labour 633
Jake Lodge – Independent 1135
Katelyn Long – Green 57
Adrian Thompson – Conservative 128
Independent HOLD
STAIRFOOT
James Robert Kitching – Liberal Democrats 281
Paul Murray – Labour 1073
Alex Wilkinson – Conservative 392
Labour GAIN
CUDWORTH
Mark Brook – Conservative 248
Anita Cherryholme – Labour 1137
Ken Smith – Green 148
Elizabeth Kate Waters – Liberal Democrat 113
Labour HOLD
DODWORTH
Sam Christmas – Liberal Democrats 1407
Lee Ogden – Conservative 334
Nicholas Mark Riggs – Labour 806
Liberal Democrats HOLD
DARFIELD
Benjamin Harrison – Conservative 334
Simon Richard Hulme – Liberal Democrats 168
Scott Andrew Mckenzie – Reform UK 374
Trevor Smith – Labour 912
Labour HOLD
CENTRAL
Steve Bullcock – Yorkshire Party 456
Martin Joseph O’Donoghue – Labour 856
Ruby Paul – Independent 92
Catherine Theresa Rogerson – Liberal Democrat 84
Chris Scarfe – Green 153
Charlotte Helen Wilkinson – Conservative 176
Labour HOLD
HOYLAND MILTON
Michael Davies – Reform UK 436
Tom Heyes – Green 148
Glenn Lawrence – LibDems 179
Cassie Northwood – Independent 284
Tim Shepherd – Labour 1052
Michael Toon – Conservative 292
Angela Waller – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 73
Labour HOLD
ROCKINGHAM
Karen Fletcher – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 21
Brian Gregory – Reform UK 277
Mark Highmouch – Conservative 351
Trevor Anthony Mayne – Green 99
Jane Townsend – Labour 771
Sue Waters – Liberal Democrats 99
Andrew Wray – Independent 1028
Independent GAIN
WOMBWELL
Donna Marie Cutts – Reform UK 235
Brenda Eastwood – Labour 1426
Robert Welton Green – Liberal Democrats 159
Debbie Toon – Conservative 233
Labour HOLD
NORTH EAST
Raymond Archer – Independent 462
Ruth Booker – Labour 1069
Tony Devoy – Yorkshire Party 188
Kieran Oldfield – Liberal Democrats 79
Samuel Wilkinson – Conservative 205
Labour HOLD
ROYSTON
Jennifer Barker – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 58
Michael Barraclough – Conservative 272
Neil Fisher – Independent 366
Jonathan Paul Hood – Liberal Democrats 97
Pauline Mary McCarthy – Labour 1132
Labour HOLD
DARTON WEST
Kevin Bennett – Liberal Democrats 118
Simon Biltcliffe – Yorkshire Party 274
Trevor Raymond Cave – Labour 978
Bee Lokkit – Conservative 302
Lee Adrian Long – Green Party 690
Labour HOLD
KINGSTONE
Jusy Barnsley – Independent 99
Peter Giles – Green 109
Roger Haw – Conservative 71
Tracey-Ann Holland – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 33
Kevin Williams – Labour 640
Philip Wright – Liberal Democrats 688
Liberal Democrat GAIN
OLD TOWN
Steve Dankerfield – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 56
Jo Newing – Labour 1069
Gillian Nixon – Green 231
Patrick Smith – Liberal Democrats 125
Charlotte Sykes – Independent 263
Clive Watkinson – Conservative 313
Labour HOLD
PENISTONE EAST
Steven Burkinshaw – Conservative 1349
Alex Burnett – Labour 1603
Amanda Griffin – Independent 153
Rebecca Trotman – Green 191
Andrew Waters – Liberal Democrats 486
Labour GAIN
PENISTONE WEST
Paula Button-Roberts – Independent 202
Roy Garratt – Conservative 623
David Greenhough – Liberal Democrats 1613
Frances Nixon – Labour and Co-operative Party 810
Richard Trotman – Green 268
Liberal Democrats HOLD