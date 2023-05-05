News you can trust since 1887
Full results: Labour increases majority and wins in historic Tory ward in Barnsley

The ruling Labour Party has increased its large majority despite of losing a couple of seats in the council in this year’s local elections in Barnsley.

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 5th May 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:25 BST

The day’s big winner are the Independents – Jake Lodge (Worsbrough) and Andrew Wray (Rockingham) – and Alexander Burnett from Penistone East who is the ward’s first not Tory councillor since 1999.

The turnout was slightly down (24.72% compared with 25.88% last year) but there was no huge swing in either direction.

With today’s results, Labour now has 48 seats in the council while the second biggest group the Lib Dems has 10 councillors.

L-R: Steven Houghton, Margaret Sheard, Alex Burnett, Martin O'Donoghue, Dan jarvisL-R: Steven Houghton, Margaret Sheard, Alex Burnett, Martin O'Donoghue, Dan jarvis
L-R: Steven Houghton, Margaret Sheard, Alex Burnett, Martin O'Donoghue, Dan jarvis

The full results are as follows:

DEARNE SOUTH

Linda Fielding – Liberal Democrats 81

Rosemary Jackson – Conservative 162

Dave Jarvis – Social Democratic Party 446

Abi Moore – Labour 1066

Janus Polenceusz – English Constitution Party, England, One Nation 37

Labour GAIN

MONK BRETTON

Macaulay Larkin – Conservative 182

Sue Rose – Liberal Democrats 98

Margaret Sheard – Labour 1056

Rachel Jane Stewart – Independent 760

Labour GAIN

DEARNE NORTH

Brian John Evans – Liberal Democrats 106

Gillian Millner – Conservative 152

Martin Morrell – Labour 1048

Maxine Spencer – English Constitution Party, England, One Nation 118

Steve Vajda – Social Democratic Party 16

Labour HOLD

ST. HELEN’S

Andrew Millner – Conservative 181

Matthew Rigden Nicholson – Liberal Democrats 172

Neil Gareth Wright – Labour 1035

Labour HOLD

DARTON EAST

Steve Hunt – Liberal Democrats 1699

John Miller – Conservative 156

Teresa Wilcockson – Labour 770

Liberal Democrats HOLD

WORSBROUGH

Sarah Calvert – Liberal Democrats 84

Sherry Holling – Labour 633

Jake Lodge – Independent 1135

Katelyn Long – Green 57

Adrian Thompson – Conservative 128

Independent HOLD

STAIRFOOT

James Robert Kitching – Liberal Democrats 281

Paul Murray – Labour 1073

Alex Wilkinson – Conservative 392

Labour GAIN

CUDWORTH

Mark Brook – Conservative 248

Anita Cherryholme – Labour 1137

Ken Smith – Green 148

Elizabeth Kate Waters – Liberal Democrat 113

Labour HOLD

DODWORTH

Sam Christmas – Liberal Democrats 1407

Lee Ogden – Conservative 334

Nicholas Mark Riggs – Labour 806

Liberal Democrats HOLD

DARFIELD

Benjamin Harrison – Conservative 334

Simon Richard Hulme – Liberal Democrats 168

Scott Andrew Mckenzie – Reform UK 374

Trevor Smith – Labour 912

Labour HOLD

CENTRAL

Steve Bullcock – Yorkshire Party 456

Martin Joseph O’Donoghue – Labour 856

Ruby Paul – Independent 92

Catherine Theresa Rogerson – Liberal Democrat 84

Chris Scarfe – Green 153

Charlotte Helen Wilkinson – Conservative 176

Labour HOLD

HOYLAND MILTON

Michael Davies – Reform UK 436

Tom Heyes – Green 148

Glenn Lawrence – LibDems 179

Cassie Northwood – Independent 284

Tim Shepherd – Labour 1052

Michael Toon – Conservative 292

Angela Waller – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 73

Labour HOLD

ROCKINGHAM

Karen Fletcher – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 21

Brian Gregory – Reform UK 277

Mark Highmouch – Conservative 351

Trevor Anthony Mayne – Green 99

Jane Townsend – Labour 771

Sue Waters – Liberal Democrats 99

Andrew Wray – Independent 1028

Independent GAIN

WOMBWELL

Donna Marie Cutts – Reform UK 235

Brenda Eastwood – Labour 1426

Robert Welton Green – Liberal Democrats 159

Debbie Toon – Conservative 233

Labour HOLD

NORTH EAST

Raymond Archer – Independent 462

Ruth Booker – Labour 1069

Tony Devoy – Yorkshire Party 188

Kieran Oldfield – Liberal Democrats 79

Samuel Wilkinson – Conservative 205

Labour HOLD

ROYSTON

Jennifer Barker – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 58

Michael Barraclough – Conservative 272

Neil Fisher – Independent 366

Jonathan Paul Hood – Liberal Democrats 97

Pauline Mary McCarthy – Labour 1132

Labour HOLD

DARTON WEST

Kevin Bennett – Liberal Democrats 118

Simon Biltcliffe – Yorkshire Party 274

Trevor Raymond Cave – Labour 978

Bee Lokkit – Conservative 302

Lee Adrian Long – Green Party 690

Labour HOLD

KINGSTONE

Jusy Barnsley – Independent 99

Peter Giles – Green 109

Roger Haw – Conservative 71

Tracey-Ann Holland – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 33

Kevin Williams – Labour 640

Philip Wright – Liberal Democrats 688

Liberal Democrat GAIN

OLD TOWN

Steve Dankerfield – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 56

Jo Newing – Labour 1069

Gillian Nixon – Green 231

Patrick Smith – Liberal Democrats 125

Charlotte Sykes – Independent 263

Clive Watkinson – Conservative 313

Labour HOLD

PENISTONE EAST

Steven Burkinshaw – Conservative 1349

Alex Burnett – Labour 1603

Amanda Griffin – Independent 153

Rebecca Trotman – Green 191

Andrew Waters – Liberal Democrats 486

Labour GAIN

PENISTONE WEST

Paula Button-Roberts – Independent 202

Roy Garratt – Conservative 623

David Greenhough – Liberal Democrats 1613

Frances Nixon – Labour and Co-operative Party 810

Richard Trotman – Green 268

Liberal Democrats HOLD

