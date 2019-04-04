FULL LIST of Sheffield election candidates revealed 

Candidates running in this year’s local elections have been revealed, with some controversial battles set to take place.
Those who have chosen to run in the 28 wards will spend the next few weeks campaigning to win your vote before polling day on Thursday, May 2.
A broad range of parties will be represented at this years local elections, including the far-right National Front, the Women’s Equality Party, Democrats and Veterans, UKIP, Independents and Yorkshire Party.
Labour, Green, Liberal Democrat and Conservative parties are all running in each of the 28 wards.
Close attention will be paid to the East Ecclesfield ward where, for the first time in years in the city, a National Front candidate is running. Jordan Pont has run unsuccessfully in previous Sheffield elections
He will be up against David Booker (UKIP), Victoria Bowden (Lib Dem), John Mahoney (Conservative), Alex Robertson (Yorkshire Party), Brian Webster (Green) and councillor Steve Wilson (independent) who is running to be re-elected.
Coun Wilson dramatically quit Labour earlier this year after his wife Angela Smith MP left the party to form the Independent Group in Parliament.
The new Labour candidate for the ward is Craig Gamble-Pugh, who was a councillor for Walkley before losing his seat.
The city is also saying goodbye to a number of councillors who are not running for re-election, including current Lord Mayor Magid Magid and leader of the Green Party Rob Murphy.
See who’s running in your ward (those marked with an asterisk are running to be re-elected)
Park and Arbourthorne
Jen Barnard, Green Party
Dennise Dawson, UKIP
Hilary Gay, Conservative
Alex Martin, Yorkshire Party
*Ben Miskell, Labour and Co-operative
Susan Ross, Liberal Democrats
Alistair Tice, Socialist Alternative
Beauchief and Greenhill
Julie Gledhill, Labour
Claire Lord, Conservative
Graham Marsden, Green
*Richard Shaw, Liberal Democrats
Beighton
Brian Grundill, UKIP
Bob McCann, Liberal Democrats
Anthony Naylor, Green
*Ian Saunders, Labour
Steven Winstone, Conservative
Birley
Dennis Booker, UKIP
James Ellwood, Liberal Democrats
*Denise Fox, Labour
Thomas Oulton, Conservative
Alan Yearsley, Green
Broomhill and Sharrow Vale
Angela Argenzio, Green
Charles Blatt, Conservative
Will Sapwell, Liberal Democrats
Jeffrey Shaw, UKIP
Chris Ware, Labour
Michael Warner, Independent
Burngreave
Mary Aston, Liberal Democrats
Nico Hall, Green
*Talib Hussain, Labour
Hatau Mozayen, Conservative
Debra Roberts, UKIP
City
Janet Anber, Conservative
Hashim Mahroof, Liberal Democrats
Ruth Mersereau, Green
Janet Ridler, Labour
Crookes and Crosspool
Karen Adams, UKIP
Cheryl Barrott, Labour and Co-operative
Emily Brooke-Davies, Green
Tim Huggan, Liberal Democrats
Thomas Ridgway, Conservative
Darnall
*Mary Lea, Labour
Sohail Mohammed, Liberal Democrats
Dean O’Brien, Conservative
Karen Waddicar, UKIP
Eamonn Ward, Green
Dore and Totley
David Applebaum, Green
Lesley Blyth, Conservative
*Joe Otten, Liberal Democrats
David Sedgley, Labour
East Ecclesfield
David Booker, UKIP
Victoria Bowden, Liberal Democrats
Graig Gamble, Labour and Co-operative
Kevin Mahoney, Conservative
Jordan Pont, National Front
Alex Robertson, Yorkshire Party
Brian Webster, Green
*Steven Wilson, Independent
Ecclesall
Jason Leman, Green
John Lowcock, Democrats and Veterans Party
Barbara Masters, Liberal Democrats
Ruth Milsom, Labour
Georgia Mort, Conservative
Megan Senior, Women’s Equality Party
Firth Park
Samuel Bray, Conservative
*Abdul Khayum, Labour
Ann Kingdom, Liberal Democrats
Amy Mack, Green
Fulwood
Fouad Al Mohamadi, Labour
Michael Barge, Conservative
Hannah Booker, UKIP
Judith Rutnam, Green
*Andrew Sangar, Liberal Democrats
Gleadless Valley
John Dryden, Liberal Democrats
Lewis Elliot, Conservative
Marv Hollingworth, UKIP
Nadia Jama, Labour and Co-operative
Paul Turpin, Green
Graves Park
*Sue Auckland, Liberal Democrats
Angela Clemson, Green
Mark Finney, Conservative
Stephen Robertson, UKIP
Gareth Slater, Labour
John Thurley, Democrats and Veterans
Hillsborough
Christine Gilligan, Green
David Hollingworth, UKIP
*George Lindars-Hammond, Labour
Stephen Porter, Liberal Democrats
Theodore Wrigley, Conservative
Manor Castle
Jack Carrington, Yorkshire Party
Ruth Flagg-Abbey, Green
Tom Hague, Liberal Democrats
Ray Lawrence, Conservative
Sioned Richards, Labour
Yvonne Sykes, UKIP
Mosborough
Ben Bancroft, Yorkshire Party
*David Barker, Labour
Philip Kirby, Conservative
Kevin Oxley, Liberal Democrats
Julie White, Green
Adam Wood, UKIP
Nether Edge and Sharrow
Joe Busby, Conservative
Peter Garbutt, Green
David Gate, Democrats and Veterans
*Mohammed Maroof, Labour
Pat White, Liberal Democrats
Richmond
Richard Blyth, Conservative
Catherine Hartley, Green
*Dianne Hurst, Labour
Brian Kus, UKIP
Diane Leek, Liberal Democrats
Shiregreen and Brightside
Tracy Booker, UKIP
*Dawn Dale, Labour and Co-operative
Edward Higgins, Conservative
Milton Pennefather, Green
Allan Wisbey, Liberal Democrats
Southey
*Mike Chaplin, Labour
Andrew Hands, Green
Shane Harper, UKIP
Alex Noonan, Conservative
Chris Tosseano, Liberal Democrats
Stannington
Adam Allcroft, Conservative
*Penny Baker, Liberal Democrats
Stewart Kemp, Green
Anthony Sykes, UKIP
Zoe Sykes, Labour
Stocksbridge and Upper Don
Kurtis Crossland, Liberal Democrats
Julie Grocutt, Labour
Chris Pepple, Conservative
William Pitt, Yorkshire Party
Graeme Waddicar, UKIP
David Willington, Green
Walkley
Rebecca Atkinson, Liberal Democrats
Jack Bannan, Yorkshire Party
*Ben Curran, Labour and Co-operative
Matthew Fender, Conservative
Amy Gooding, Women’s Equality Party
Ian Howarth, UKIP
Bernard Little, Green
West Ecclesfield
Kathy Aston, Green
*Lisa Banes, Labour
*John Booker, UKIP
Alastair Geddes, Conservative
Alan Hooper, Liberal Democrats
Woodhouse
Rachael Barstow, UKIP
William Blyth, Conservative
Christopher Brown, Liberal Democrats
John Grant, Green
*Jackie Satur, Labour