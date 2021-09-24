Full application lodged for 250 new homes near Stairfoot Roundabout

Barnsley Council’s planning regulatory board granted outline permission for 250 homes in July 2020, and planning documents show that Harron Homes has reduced the amount to 230.

The developer says that 10 per cent of the homes on site -23- will be affordable, and will be made up of two to four bedroom semi and detached homes.

Although the plan was submitted in 2017, the site was at that time allocated for employment use. Following the adoption of Barnsley’s local plan in 2019, the site was then allocated for housing.

Barnsley Town Hall.

Harron say the number of houses has been reduced form the original plan “due to detailed design solutions required to overcome the constraints of the site”.

There will be a minimum of two parking spaces for two to three bed homes and two to three spaces for four bed homes.