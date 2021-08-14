Full application for 320 homes lodged

Outline permission was granted for the scheme in August 2020, prompting former councillor John Turner to warn “there will be complications,” after asking what provisions will be made for GP surgeries, as well as junior and infant schools.

The former greenbelt land, which was earmarked for development in Rotherham’s local plan, was subject to a dispute between Bramley and Ravendale Parish Councils, who both believe residents of the new development will use their facilities.

The site could accommodate one and two bed apartments, as well as three to five-bed houses, and 76 affordable homes, if plans are approved.

Moor Lane South

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has received four objections, with one resident writing that they “paid a premium not to be overlooked.”