Research from Sheffield’s Labour Party has found that 15.9 per cent of households in Yorkshire are living in fuel poverty – including 39,114 in Sheffield alone.

Fuel poverty is a growing problem and refers to a situation where a household is unable to afford to heat their home to an adequate temperature. A household is deemed to be in fuel poverty if they are spending more than 10 per cent of their income on keeping their house warm.

Soaring energy bills and a looming recession have left record numbers in fuel poverty – a situation that could worsen with bills set to rise again in April, it is feared by many.

Labour have released these figures ahead of next week’s Budget as they pile pressure on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to implement a windfall tax on energy companies and use the money to fund measures to prevent bills rising again in April and beyond.

Minesh Parekh, a Labour councillor for the Crookes and Crosspool Ward, said: “Too many families in Sheffield are struggling to make ends meet – the last thing they need is an energy price hike this April. That’s why Labour is calling on ministers to bring in a proper windfall tax on the bumper profits of energy giants to fund support for bill payers and stop the cap from rising.

“But we have got to do much more to get this country moving again. That’s why the Labour Party has set out its five missions to build a better Britain – including making Britain a clean energy superpower, to create jobs, boost energy security, and cut bills to ensure families in Sheffield are better off.”

The ‘five missions’ were unveiled by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer last month as he set out his vision for a Labour Government ahead of next year’s General Election.