News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fuel poverty: Nearly 40,000 Sheffield families unable to afford to heat their homes

Research from Sheffield’s Labour Party has found that 15.9 per cent of households in Yorkshire are living in fuel poverty – including 39,114 in Sheffield alone.

By Liam Fitzpatrick
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 1:32pm

Fuel poverty is a growing problem and refers to a situation where a household is unable to afford to heat their home to an adequate temperature. A household is deemed to be in fuel poverty if they are spending more than 10 per cent of their income on keeping their house warm.

Soaring energy bills and a looming recession have left record numbers in fuel poverty – a situation that could worsen with bills set to rise again in April, it is feared by many.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Labour have released these figures ahead of next week’s Budget as they pile pressure on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to implement a windfall tax on energy companies and use the money to fund measures to prevent bills rising again in April and beyond.

Most Popular
Nearly 40,000 households in Sheffield are said to be in fuel poverty
Nearly 40,000 households in Sheffield are said to be in fuel poverty
Nearly 40,000 households in Sheffield are said to be in fuel poverty

Minesh Parekh, a Labour councillor for the Crookes and Crosspool Ward, said: “Too many families in Sheffield are struggling to make ends meet – the last thing they need is an energy price hike this April. That’s why Labour is calling on ministers to bring in a proper windfall tax on the bumper profits of energy giants to fund support for bill payers and stop the cap from rising.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But we have got to do much more to get this country moving again. That’s why the Labour Party has set out its five missions to build a better Britain – including making Britain a clean energy superpower, to create jobs, boost energy security, and cut bills to ensure families in Sheffield are better off.”

The ‘five missions’ were unveiled by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer last month as he set out his vision for a Labour Government ahead of next year’s General Election.

The Chancellor will address the cost of living crisis as part of the Budget, set to be unveiled in the House of Commons on March 15 and there will be pressure to take action to help the thousands of people in Sheffield struggling with energy bills.

Fuel povertyLabour PartySheffieldYorkshireKeir StarmerJeremy HuntGovernment