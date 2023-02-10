Fresh takeaway plans for Barnsley village after previous scheme refused

New plans for a takeaway in a Barnsley village have been lodged, after a previous scheme was refused on health grounds.

A previous application for a hot food takeaway in Darfield was refused by Barnsley Council, on the grounds of health, residential amenity and highways.

Applicants hope to transform unit three at the former Foulstone School Site on Nanny Marr Road into a hot food takeaway, joining Tesco and Cooplands Bakery at the site.

The council’s planning department said the previous scheme would “introduce a hot food takeaway in an area where there is already a high concentration of this use, high levels of obesity and proximity to community uses, contrary to the council’s health and wellbeing agenda”.

However, applicants Ackroyd & Abbott have submitted a new takeaway plan for the site, which they say has mitigated the previous reasons for refusal.

Application documents state that although the council’s planning guide indicates 11 fast food takeaways in Darfield, ‘a review of the local area indicates only four operate within Darfield’, which is ‘half the average number of takeaways within the Barnsley Borough’.

“It is evident the takeaways within the village have decreased from 11 to 4, indicating a shortfall of the use,” the application adds.

The previous plans were also turned down due to the fact that Darfield has the highest rate of childhood obesity and severe obesity in the borough, with 24 per cent of year six children falling into this category.

However, the applicants state that a takeaway ‘does not specifically relate to unhealthy or high-fat takeaways but the general provision of hot food’, adding that the unit could offer healthy options.

“The unit does not breach the 400m radius of a secondary school and therefore, in this regard, is suitable in terms of location,” add the applicant’s documents.

“The previous refusal has indicated the proximity of the unit to primary schools and other local amenities; however, this assessment is not an accurate representation of the guidance.

“The proposed change of use to a hot food takeaway, would result in Unit 3 generating fewer trips than was previously consented, in all three peak periods.

“It is considered that the proposed hot food takeaway would not result in an overspill of parking.”