Fresh plans to turn Sheffield tyre centre into apartments after refusal

Developers have submitted new plans to demolish a tyre centre and build eight new apartments in its place after previously being refused permission.

Saff Rabanni asked Sheffield Council for permission to knock down Bargain Tyres at 59 Blagden Street, Manor Castle, and turn the site into a block comprising six one bedroom apartments and two, two bedroom apartments. There would also be storage for 12 bikes.

Original plans for the site were refused in March last year but the scheme has since been reduced by two apartments.

In its decision notice, the council said the development would be out of character with the street scene, lacked car parking, would overlook neighbouring properties and the living conditions would be unsatisfactory.

Agents SLA Design, on behalf of Mr Rabanni said this new scheme was different in various ways to address the council’s concerns.

Changes included making it an entirely new build project, increasing and improving amenity space, ensuring all apartments were above minimum national space standards, removing the ground floor overhang and preventing overlooking.

The agents added: “The proposal will provide an opportunity to sympathetically re-develop a site with a development which will enhance the immediate locality and provide an economically viable re-use of the site.”

So far no members of the public have commented on the plans.