Fresh crisis for Boris Johnson as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign from cabinet

Mr Sunak said "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously", adding "I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people "expect integrity from their government" but voters now believed Mr Johnson's administration was neither competent nor "acting in the national interest".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rishi Sunak, pictured, has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson's leadership faced a fresh crisis. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of "inappropriate" conduct.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members' club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Asked if that was an error, Mr Johnson said: "I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.

Handout photo of the letter sent by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson offering his resignation and writing on Twitter: "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning." Mr Sunak has resigned along with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, as the Prime Minister was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of "inappropriate" conduct. Issue date: Tuesday July 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Pincher. Photo credit should read: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak /PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.