Former Wordsworth Tavern pub to be demolished for new Sheffield care home

A former pub in Sheffield will be demolished to make way for a new, “luxurious” care home in its place.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have decided to give the go-ahead for a development that will see the demolition of Wordsworth Tavern on Margetson Crescent in Parson Cross and the erection of a new 68-bed care home.

According to the proposal, the care home would provide accommodation for residents requiring nursing, dementia or residential care.

In a planning document, the applicant explained the need for such a building on the 0.77ha site, saying: “There is a clear need for the site to be developed, to increase the quality of a building that serves the community and enable the whole site to be utilised for resident use.

“The Wordsworth Tavern which currently sits on the site has limited operation hours, therefore the public use of the site is minimal.

“The proposal will produce a luxurious quality, well-designed care home which will utilise the entire site and provide much-needed care within the area.”

The proposal included the creation of 17 car parking spaces, including two disabled bays, cycle parking for 10 bicycles, secure landscaped gardens, and internal refuse/recycling facilities.

A document added: “The 68 single occupant bedrooms with en-suite shower room are set over three storeys with staff facilities in the basement.”

During the consultation period, only one neighbour objected to the plans with four others supporting it.