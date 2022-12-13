Former South Yorkshire police station and youth club affected by “vandalism and arson” to be demolished

Plans have been approved to demolish the pair of semi-detached buildings, on Overdale Avenue, which were acquired by West Yorkshire Police in 1966.
The building was used as a police station and dwelling until 1986, and then became Bank End Youth Club under a lease agreemen.
The youth club was closed in 2013 and handed back to South Yorkshire Police, and planning documents state that a purchaser has been sought for the site.
However, the attempts have been “unsuccessful,” and the building has “subsequently fallen into disrepair after several spates of vandalism, arson and anti-social behaviour.”
The proposal will see the building demolished and the land sold after it is cleared.
Planning documents state: “The building itself is found within the green belt but the immediately surrounding area is largely sub-urban, with residential properties to the immediate West and South with Sunnybank Nursery to the North-East.”