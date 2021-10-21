Former South Yorkshire fire station set to become care home

LNT Care Development has lodged the plans for a care home for older people at the site of the former Brampton Bierlow fire station, which was demolished in 2011.

If approved, the two-storey care home will provide single room en-suite accommodation for 66 residents, as well as 25 parking spaces, a library, garden, cinema and hairdressers, and unrestricted visiting times.

Planning documents state that: “Residents will benefit from a range of amenity choices…..that provide entertainment [and] encourage socialising.

Artists' impression of the site.

“The whole development is designed to be easily navigable…and to foster socialisation and inclusion between staff, residents, visitors and the wider community.

“The building layout provides a central hub that is easily accessible from all areas of the care home.

“All bedrooms will enjoy views of the surrounding gardens. The reception and cafe will provide a welcoming and bustling space for residents and visitors.

“Overall, the proposals provide a beautiful, high-quality and well-designed scheme….which will positively enhance the character and quality of the site and surrounding area.”

A transport statement adds that the care home “will not have any significant traffic impact”, “given the proposed staff levels, shift patterns and resulting travel movements.”

However, RMBC’S adult care department submitted documents that state there are already six older people’s residential care homes between Wath, Brampton and Swinton, which supply 256 beds.

The document adds: “The application is quite generalist – not convinced it will create paid employment opportunities which are above entry-level wage.”

A public consultation is now open, and comments can be lodged at: https://rotherham.planportal.co.uk/?id=RB2021/1688