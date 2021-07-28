Former shop on popular Sheffield street will become a bar

JA Horne Starlight fitted kitchens and bathrooms, which was established on Abbeydale Road in 1971, can be converted into a bar.

There had been 35 objections, including Abbeydale Tenants and Residents Association, from people worried about noise, parking problems and traffic.

Planning officers said a bar would maintain the vitality and viability of the shopping area.

The store.

Officer Chris Heeley said: “While our policy seeks to retain a dominance of 50 per cent or more retail within shopping areas, currently this area has around 62 per cent so there’s still a good proportion of retail within the centre.

“This will be quite a significant improvement in the appearance of the property with a good quality canopy on the front.

“We don’t believe the traffic concerns are significant as it’s a very accessible location, there’s a car park if needed at the rear, along with some on street parking.”

Coun Peter Price spoke in favour of the pub. “I think we have a rundown building that’s looking a bit dowdy and I think this will enhance the area and add a bit of vibrancy to that bit of Abbeydale Road.”