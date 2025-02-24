Former Sheffield pub could be demolished to make way for new tower with 20-plus apartments

A former Sheffield pub near the city centre is proposed to be demolished so a new tower block with more than 20 apartments can be built.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department will have to make a decision on the future of the site of the old Durham Ox pub on Cricket Inn Road, a 10-minute walk from the city centre.

The building – which was originally built in 1862 and named after a prize-winning cattle, the Durham ox, a huge bull calf bred at Ketton Hall – ceased to be used as a drinking establishment in 1994.

According to a planning document, in 2006, permission was granted to use this building as temporary site offices of Watkins Jones Contractors during the construction of The Pinnacles and The Gateway student accommodation.

The planning report said: “The building has suffered from fire damage and vandalism, leaving it uninhabitable and unsightly condition.”

Due to the condition of the building, it must be demolished – the report added.

The proposal includes the creation of 22 residential flats, offering a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

The applicant said: “The redevelopment of The Durham Ox represents a significant opportunity to breathe new life into an abandoned site while addressing pressing housing needs.

“With a focus on sustainability, community, and historical sensitivity, the proposal aligns with local and national objectives, offering long-term benefits for both residents and the wider city.”

As of February 24, there have been four letters submitted to the planning department objecting to the development.

Those objecting residents living close to the site have raised concerns with the cycle route near the building.

There has also been one letter (from a telecommunications company) submitted in support of the development.