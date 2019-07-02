Former Sheffield Lord Mayor reportedly asked to leave European Parliament on first day as Green MEP

Magid wore a baseball cap and t-shirt which read 'f*** facism' (Picture: @MagicMagid)

The newly-elected MEP, who wore a baseball cap and t-shirt reading “f*** fascism”, claimed he had been asked to leave the the Parliament building in Strasbourg during the opening day of the new legislature.

He tweeted: "I know I'm visibly different. I don't have the privilege to hide my identity. I'm BLACK & my name is Magid. I don't intend to try fit in. Get used to it!"

After receiving messages of support, he said: “Just to clarity[sic], I obviously didn't leave. But to even be put in this position says a lot about what people think the stereotypical politician is meant to look like.”

Mr Magid told the Press Association he was unsure who the official was, but added: "I make people feel uncomfortable, people don't know how to react.

"MEPs don't reflect the people that they represent, Europe-wide and I know i'm gonna stick out like a sore thumb."

In a chaotic first day of Parliament, Brexit Party MEPs also turned their backs during a rendition of the European Union’s anthem ‘Ode To Joy’.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and newly elected candidates including Ann Widdecombe and Annunziata Rees-Mogg performed the protest as representatives gathered for the first session since May's European elections.

Others in the parliament refused to stand at all as the EU's anthem was played by a jazz ensemble.

Reflecting the political divisions being felt over Brexit in the UK, Liberal Democrat MEPs took their seats wearing yellow "b******s to Brexit" t-shirts.

The Brexit Party and Lib Dems - each with opposing views on leaving the EU - came first and second respectively in the EU polls.

Nigel Farage tweeted an image of his party's protest, saying: "The Brexit Party has already made its presence felt."

However, Labour MP David Lammy posted: "Brexit Party MEPs turning their backs on Europe, as they do their best to isolate the UK from the world. This is petty, small minded little England at its worst. These plonkers do a proud and open nation a disservice. Shame on them."

And Conservative MP Nicholas Soames tweeted: "Truly pathetic oafish childish behaviour by Brexit and Liberal MEPs #growup."

Protests were also held against the decision to deny a seat to Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont and in defence of a German ship captain being held in Italy in a row over migrant rights.

Tuesday marks the opening of the new five-year session of the parliament, though the length of the UK's involvement remains in doubt.

UK MEPs may sit in the parliament until the country formally leaves the EU.